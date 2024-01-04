Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LIVE @ 3:30 PM: Asa Hutchinson answers Iowans’ questions in virtual town hall

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Iowa caucuses are quickly approaching, and we’re going one-on-one with the candidates.

Thursday, Dakota News Now Iowa Political Director Dave Price is holding a live digital town hall event with candidate Asa Hutchinson.

The event will be live at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. You can watch the town hall above or on Dakota News Now’s Facebook page.

You can watch the previous town hall with Ron DeSantis here.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to large structure fire in Harrisburg
No one injured in Harrisburg structure fire
For 16 months, Scott Schlagel has been a Correctional Officer at the State Pen in Sioux Falls....
Prison officer shares concerns in hopes to create change
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken's wife Jill, is this week's "Someone You Should Know."
Someone You Should Know: The First Lady of Sioux Falls
Spoke-n-Sport to close Brookings location

Latest News

Students eating lunch
Rep. Kadyn Wittman introduces bipartisan school lunch bill
An SDSU watch party is set to take place at Shenanigans in Sioux Falls.
SDSU watch party happening at Shenanigans
SDSU watch party happening at Shenanigans
SDSU watch party happening at Shenanigans
Thursday's top headlines from Dakota News Now
Thursday's top headlines from Dakota News Now.