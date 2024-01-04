LIVE @ 3:30 PM: Asa Hutchinson answers Iowans’ questions in virtual town hall

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Iowa caucuses are quickly approaching, and we’re going one-on-one with the candidates.

Thursday, Dakota News Now Iowa Political Director Dave Price is holding a live digital town hall event with candidate Asa Hutchinson.

The event will be live at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. You can watch the town hall above or on Dakota News Now’s Facebook page.

You can watch the previous town hall with Ron DeSantis here.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.