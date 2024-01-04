Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man arrested after stealing plane from airport and flying to California, police say

A man is accused of stealing a plane in North Las Vegas and flying it to Southern California. (Source: KVVU)
By Jaclyn Schultz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Southern Nevada say a plane was stolen last weekend after a series of burglaries at the North Las Vegas Airport.

Police said a 2020 Kitfox fixed-wing single-engine aircraft was taken by 40-year-old Damian Zukaitis sometime after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

According to authorities, Zukaitis ended up flying the plane to the California desert and landing near the Barstow-Daggett Airport.

The plane’s owner said he found a marijuana joint on the floor and numerous beer cans and bottles in the cockpit after locating the aircraft with authorities. There was also damage to the propeller and engine.

A man is accused of stealing a plane in North Las Vegas and flying it to Southern California.
A man is accused of stealing a plane in North Las Vegas and flying it to Southern California.(KVVU)

The owner said the Air Force alerted him about the theft after an emergency locator transmitter alerted authorities about a possible accident involving the plane.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office arrested Zukaitis. He is facing charges that include possession of a stolen airplane and transporting stolen property across state lines. Additional charges are pending in Nevada.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation and the motive of why Zukaitis stole the plane is not yet known.

Zukaitis is also responsible for three burglaries at the airport before stealing the plane, police said.

He is expected to be extradited to Nevada to face a judge in North Las Vegas.

On Thursday, the FBI said it will be leading the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to large structure fire in Harrisburg
No one injured in Harrisburg structure fire
For 16 months, Scott Schlagel has been a Correctional Officer at the State Pen in Sioux Falls....
Prison officer shares concerns in hopes to create change
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken's wife Jill, is this week's "Someone You Should Know."
Someone You Should Know: The First Lady of Sioux Falls
Spoke-n-Sport to close Brookings location

Latest News

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
New Biden ad introduces focal point for campaign
New Biden ad introduces focal point for campaign
New Biden ad introduces focal point for campaign
Legislative breakfast held by Good Morning Sioux Falls
Legislative breakfast held by Good Morning Sioux Falls
Alfredo Aliaga Burdio, 92, became the oldest person to cross the Grand Canyon rim to rim on...
92-year-old becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon rim to rim on foot