Prison officer shares concerns in hopes to create change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A correctional officer at the South Dakota State Penitentiary chose to risk his employment to get the word out regarding concerns at the prison.

For 16 months, Scott Schlagel has been a Correctional Officer at the State Pen in Sioux Falls. The retired veteran told us why he chose to speak out.

“I don’t tolerate people being trampled on by a state agency,” Schlagel said.

He said recent attacks on prison employees come down to one thing.

“We just don’t have the officers. I don’t care what Wasko says. I don’t care what Bettingernch says. We do not have the officers,” Schlagel said.

With ongoing mandatory overtime stretching a shift up to 16 hours, the staff are tired.

“And our response times aren’t going to be the greatest,” Schlagel explained. “In fact, when you hear a cold read, unless it’s a staff assault, people aren’t running anymore.”

Schlagel said the ratio of inmates to officers has been changed.

“So technically, if there’s two people in solely out of four people at a cell door, okay. Oh, they fall down for a little while. But guess what? They changed all these numbers around and changing the post numbers,” Schlagel said.

Correctional Officers share stories of broken promises from when they were hired.

“Your family don’t come first. Your mental health,” Schlagel said.

Despite a doctor’s note explaining that Schlagel is not able to work beyond a 12-hour shift, he continues to be scheduled for 16-hour shifts.

The Sioux Falls prison appears to have more staffing problems than other locations.

“You have a major that is married to a CEO that just retired. You have a major that has a sister that is a captain that is married to an associate warden. So don’t tell me they weren’t cleaning house the first time when they came through,” Schlagel said.

Correctional officers from Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield are also reporting concerns of nepotism, noting a father and son working together as Associate Warden and Correctional officer and three couples involved in personal relationships while working together.

With the possible construction of a new facility in Lincoln County, Schlagel cautioned that staff will be gone for longer periods, driving inmates to Sioux Falls for medical and other appointments. Some officers may find the new location to be a breaking point.

“People are already driving 45 minutes to an hour into work right now. And just by talking to them, they’re like, ‘They keep the pay the same. I mean, I won’t be able to afford to drive there,’” Schlagel said.

He’s risking his job in hopes of creating change, but if they fire him, he intends to pursue legal action.

“And court action against them. And I will not be filing on the state level. I’ll be filing on the federal level,” Schlagel said.

Our team has reached out to the South Dakota Department of Corrections regarding staffing levels at the prison and for staff requests for additional training. We will provide an update when the DOC responds.

