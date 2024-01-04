Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Release of Starbucks’ limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley cups. (Source: @victoria_robino_26/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The hottest gift so far of the new year appears to be an exclusive line of Stanley cups.

The limited-edition stainless-steel tumblers are only available at Target stores and have sold out at several locations nationwide.

Multiple customers have shared videos from Target stores showing people lining up as early as 3 a.m. to get their hands on the product that is even selling out online.

TikTok user Victoria Robino shared a video where numerous customers can be seen grabbing what cups they could from the shelves at an Arizona Target.

Her video has been viewed more than 17 million times.

“Stanley definitely knows what they are doing. Everyone and their mom wants one,” viewer EveCali Love commented.

The cups come in different colors, including the Winter Pink Starbucks edition just released on Wednesday. They are being sold for $45, if shoppers can find one.

KFSN shared a video of shoppers lining up outside of a Fresno-area Target trying to get their hands on the limited-edition cups.

The cups are part of Stanely’s Galentine’s Day Collection, referring to the date celebrating female friendship.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to vehicle vs. building accident in south Sioux Falls
No injuries in vehicle vs. building accident in Sioux Falls
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Crews respond to large structure fire in Harrisburg
Crews respond to large structure fire in Harrisburg
A Sioux Falls man has been arrested after firing a gun at an occupied home that had 10...
18-year-old arrested after shooting at occupied Sioux Falls home
Alan H. Turner II
Sioux Empire United Way announces resignation of CEO/president

Latest News

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised. Video shows a man attacked a Nevada district court...
VIDEO: Nevada judge attacked during sentencing hearing
The 2024 session of the South Dakota Legislature will begin next Tuesday, and we heard from...
State Lawmakers discuss priorities heading into legislative session
The 2024 session of the South Dakota Legislature will begin next Tuesday, and we heard from...
State Lawmakers discuss priorities heading into legislative session
Mountain Dew Baja Blast is expected to be available in stores all of 2024.
Mountain Dew Baja Blast to be sold in stores all year as flavor celebrates 20th ‘Bajaversary’