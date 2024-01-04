Avera Medical Minute
Rep. Kadyn Wittman introduces bipartisan school lunch bill

Thursday's top headlines from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Democratic State Rep. Kadyn Wittman introduced bipartisan legislation that would reimburse school districts in the state for free and reduced meals for students.

House Bill 1042 was written in collaboration with a broad group of stakeholders including school administrators, nutrition professionals, nonprofit organizations, lawmakers and parents.

“So, it’s really exciting. Today, months of hard work have culminated into the introduction of a school lunch bill here in South Dakota,” said Rep. Wittman. “The bill that we have introduced today, alongside the support of dozens of community partners and stakeholders across the state, would cover the cost of lunches for families that fall into the reduced category. So, it just gives a little bit of extra help to our most vulnerable and marginalized families in a time when everyone’s bills seem to be getting a little bit higher.”

Democratic Senator Liz Larson; Democratic Representatives Linda Duba, Eric Emery and Kameron Nelson; Republican Senator Michael Rohl; and Republican Representative Tyler Tordsen have already signed onto the bill.

Rep. Wittman is hoping more Republican lawmakers sign on as well.

SDSU watch party happening at Shenanigans
