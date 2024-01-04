Avera Medical Minute
Report: Apple Tree childcare centers extend operations through February

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls.Business, Apple Tree will continue to operate at least until the end of February while the owner sorts through options to keep them open.

In a statement to parents, owner Randy Stewart said he’s working through multiple potential deals involving the four care centers in Sioux Falls.

This is a developing story, stay with Dakota News Now on air and online for updates to this developing story.

