Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU watch party happening at Shenanigans

If you can’t make the trip to Frisco, you can still take part in the fun.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The excitement is building for the Jacks as they prepare to play in Frisco for the FCS Championship.

If you can’t make the trip to Frisco, you can still take part in the fun.

An SDSU watch party is set to take place at Shenanigans in Sioux Falls.

Dirk Kool and Megan Kool, owners of Mega Strong Fitness, joined us to discuss the event.

They are partnering with Sean Larsen of Exp Realty and Matt Grimlie of Meadowland Financial to host this event.

The watch party is happening Sunday, Jan. 7, from 12:30 p.m. until the end of the game.

All are welcome, and some appetizers will be provided.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to large structure fire in Harrisburg
No one injured in Harrisburg structure fire
For 16 months, Scott Schlagel has been a Correctional Officer at the State Pen in Sioux Falls....
Prison officer shares concerns in hopes to create change
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken's wife Jill, is this week's "Someone You Should Know."
Someone You Should Know: The First Lady of Sioux Falls
Spoke-n-Sport to close Brookings location
Billy Humphrey shares a birthday with one of his newborn sons but not the other, as the twins...
One twin born on dad’s birthday, the other born next day – in different year

Latest News

SDSU watch party happening at Shenanigans
SDSU watch party happening at Shenanigans
Thursday's top headlines from Dakota News Now
Thursday's top headlines from Dakota News Now.
Sioux Falls man arrested after shooting gun in car while intoxicated
Mayor TenHaken shares New Year's resolutions for Sioux Falls
Mayor TenHaken shares New Year's resolutions for Sioux Falls