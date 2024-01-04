SDSU watch party happening at Shenanigans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The excitement is building for the Jacks as they prepare to play in Frisco for the FCS Championship.

If you can’t make the trip to Frisco, you can still take part in the fun.

An SDSU watch party is set to take place at Shenanigans in Sioux Falls.

Dirk Kool and Megan Kool, owners of Mega Strong Fitness, joined us to discuss the event.

They are partnering with Sean Larsen of Exp Realty and Matt Grimlie of Meadowland Financial to host this event.

The watch party is happening Sunday, Jan. 7, from 12:30 p.m. until the end of the game.

All are welcome, and some appetizers will be provided.

