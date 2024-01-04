Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man arrested after shooting gun in car while intoxicated

Thursday's top headlines from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to a weapons violation in southwest Sioux Falls early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of W. Oak Street.

A man in a vehicle was parked outside the home of someone he knows, who was home at the time.

He fired a gun inside his vehicle.

Authorities do not know what he was shooting at or if firing the gun was accidental or intentional.

There were no injuries.

The suspect — 24-year-old Bobby Martinez Jr. from Sioux Falls — was arrested for Possession of a Loaded Firearm While Intoxicated, DWI and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

