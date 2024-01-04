South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem stumps in Sioux City for former President Donald Trump

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Sioux City Wednesday night, stumping for former President Donald Trump. She shared why she believes President Trump is the best choice for Republicans in 2024.

Noem first endorsed former President Trump back in September. On Wednesday, she stood on stage to stump for former President Donald Trump saying that he was the best out of all candidates and helped the state of South Dakota increase their economy and provide freedoms for its citizens.

“I’ve known the man for years now,” said Noem. “Worked with him when he was in the White House on tax cuts, worked with him on policies and trade agreements, I served on the Armed Services Committee worked on foreign policy with him. He helped me build my economy in South Dakota.”

Noem also touched on foreign policy saying the United States would not have the current conflict, worldwide, if Former President Trump had been in office.

“We would never have the situation going on. Like we see in the Middle East right now,” Noem said. “If he had been in the White House. We would never see what was going on with Russia and Ukraine. I mean, he would be strong, he’d be strong against North Korea.”

Governor Noem encouraged Iowans to get out and caucus even if they were afraid of making their stance in public.

Former President Donald Trump will campaign in Sioux Center, Iowa, on Friday, January 5th.

You can learn all about Trump’s upcoming events and how to get tickets at his website here.

Copyright 2024 KTIV. All rights reserved.