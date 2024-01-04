State Lawmakers discuss priorities heading into legislative session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2024 session of the South Dakota Legislature will begin next Tuesday, and we heard from some lawmakers on the main issues they expect to be dealt with this year.

“The most pressing issue will be to develop a budget that the legislature and the governor can agree on,” said District 15 Rep. Linda Duba.

That will be the general struggle for the 2024 edition of the State House and Senate, to encompass the budget speech delivered by Governor Kristi Noem in December.

“And I think carbon pipelines will be a huge issue this year in the South Dakota Legislature and closely followed by education issues,” Duba explained.

With polarization so prominent in today’s political world, we asked Duba how she sees that anything can be agreed on for South Dakota.

“There’s a solid group of 40 to 50 legislators that understand that we need to work together to and for the betterment of South Dakota,” Duba said.

On the other side of the aisle, House Majority Leader Will Mortenson addressed what he thought would be a major issue.

“You know that I think it’s going to be a banner year for education,” Mortenson said. “For decades, our state has spent more money on education than any other topic. And this year I think we are really going to put some policy focus on that area also.”

Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree echoed Representative Mortenson’s education stance but put a little different spin on it by relating it to the general category of “workforce.”

“When you look at the heart of every challenge that we face in South Dakota, problems that we deal with in Pierre, at the heart of those is always workforce. That’s everything from education to nursing homes, hospitals, long-term care, manufacturing, and everything in between,” Crabtree explained.

The 2024 legislative session opens next Tuesday in Pierre.

