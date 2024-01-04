Staying pretty cloudy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Conditions will remain dry and cloudy over the next several days with highs in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. We do see a slight chance for some light snow early Friday for southeastern portions of the viewing area. This doesn’t look to provide much of anything significant for travel impacts or for snow accumulations.

The next chance for some precipitation comes over the weekend. The chances for snow will still be minor and won’t look to pose too much of a travel threat. As we look ahead to the beginning of next week, there is a stronger storm system looking to impact the Midwest, but our southeastern area would be on the tail end of it as much of it will be having a greater impact southeast of our area.

As a result, we’re declaring Monday a First Alert Weather Day for the southeastern parts of the area including the Sioux Falls region as we monitor the track of the next storm system. Nonetheless, colder air is on the way back for much of next week as temperatures fall a few degrees below normal meaning our highs will be in the lower to mid 20s.

