Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sweethearts releases ‘Situationship’ candy boxes for Valentine’s Day

Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this...
Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this Valentine's Day.(Spangler Candy via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sweethearts has something special for those who are caught in the struggles of the dating world this Valentine’s Day.

The heart-shaped candies company is releasing limited-edition “Situationship” boxes as the perfect gift for those in the “talking phase” during the Valentine’s Day holiday.

The boxes are filled with hearts with blurry misprints, or what Sweethearts calls “sweet, muddled nothings and literal mixed messages to capture what singles are dealing with.”

The special Valentine’s treats will be available for purchase beginning Monday.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to large structure fire in Harrisburg
No one injured in Harrisburg structure fire
For 16 months, Scott Schlagel has been a Correctional Officer at the State Pen in Sioux Falls....
Prison officer shares concerns in hopes to create change
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken's wife Jill, is this week's "Someone You Should Know."
Someone You Should Know: The First Lady of Sioux Falls
Spoke-n-Sport to close Brookings location
Billy Humphrey shares a birthday with one of his newborn sons but not the other, as the twins...
One twin born on dad’s birthday, the other born next day – in different year

Latest News

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Opal Lee, the woman behind making Juneteenth a national holiday, was gifted a home.
Woman who led the cause to designate ‘Juneteenth’ a national holiday is gifted home
Coweta County Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died while pursuing a car theft suspect in Alabama.
Georgia deputy killed when struck by police car during chase in Alabama, officials say
First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on...
Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter