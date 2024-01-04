Avera Medical Minute
Throwback Thursday: Albert Mansor

Lori Kent with the Local Lou podcast joined us to discuss the Albert Mansor historical marker.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lori Kent with the Local Lou podcast joined us to discuss the Albert Mansor historical marker.

The marker for Albert Mansor is located about a block northeast of Laura B. Anderson school in Sioux Falls.

Mansor was born in 1898 in Lebanon and ended up in Sioux Falls. As a teenager, he came over to help an uncle with a grocery store off of Cliff Ave. and Rice St.

Lori Kent shares why the impact Mansor made in the community is worth recording and remembering.

