Commercial building deemed a ‘total loss’ in Harrisburg fire

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A six-alarm fire in Harrisburg on Wednesday leveled three businesses.

The horrible news was given to three entrepreneurs in Harrisburg, news so distressing that no owner wanted to speak on camera as they began the arduous task of picking through what was left, demolishing, dealing with insurance and, hopefully, rebuilding.

The fire broke out in one of the companies, with the first alarm turned in at 3:21 p.m. to the automatic mutual aide group of departments from Harrisburg, Sioux Falls, and Tea. Shortly after their arrival, backup was requested and units responded from Canton, Lennox, and Worthing.

Reports indicate that flames could be seen from a mile away and the smoke plume visible from as many as 15 miles away. Although workers were in the businesses when the flame broke out, everyone was evacuated and there were no reports of injuries.

The Lincoln Emergency Management Coordinator Harold Timmerman reported that a State Fire Marshal was on the scene as part of an ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire.

As one might expect, with the fire fighting water and frigid temperatures, ice was a problem in the battle and Timmerman said that the Harrisburg Fire Department had a “sand truck” on hand to help with footing for personnel on the scene.

It was a total loss for the three Harrisburg businesses, the Garage Door Company, Quality Plumbing & Custom Signs.

The owner of Custom Signs said that just two days into the New Year, and 45 minutes of active burning put a cloud of smoke on his 2024.

