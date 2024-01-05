Avera Medical Minute
B-1B Lancer crashes during training mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base

Thursday's top headlines from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office, a little before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, an Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base crashed while attempting to land on the installation.

Few details are available at this time.

The aircraft was reportedly on a training mission at the time of the accident and all four aircrew on board ejected safely.

A board of officers will investigate the accident.

Stay with Dakota News Now on air and online for updates on this developing story.

