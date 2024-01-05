Avera Medical Minute
Doorbell camera video shows moment of B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB

Thursday's crash of a B-1 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base was caught on camera. A Rapid City area resident has shared a doorbell camera video with KOTA-TV.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday’s crash of a B-1 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base was caught on camera.

A Rapid City area resident has shared a doorbell camera video with KOTA-TV.

That 90-second video clip appears to show the crash of that B-1 bomber.

You can see a big flash of light about 15 seconds into the video.

According to the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office, the crash happened just before 6:00 pm MT, while the crew attempted to land at the Air Force Base.

The crew was on a training mission. All four people ejected safely.

Three of the aircrew were treated on base for minor injuries and released, and one Airman is currently being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threating injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the aircrew and their families as they recover from this event,” said Col. Derek Oakley, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “It is important that we support each other as we work to learn more about what occurred.”

The Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

