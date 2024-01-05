Avera Medical Minute
GBB: Washington takes care of business against unbeaten Aberdeen Central

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The undefeated golden eagles of Aberdeen Central traveled to Sioux Falls to take on the Washington Warriors.

The game was knotted at 24 at the half. In the 3rd quarter, a kick to Grace Peterson leads to a drive-and-pump fake before her shot falls to get things going for Washington.

The Warriors kept up the pressure, Isabel Carda brings it up and takes it herself making it look easy for the scoop and score.

It only got better for them from there.

Washington ends the Golden Eagles’ undefeated season with a 58 to 39 win.

