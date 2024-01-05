Jackrabbits head to Frisco, TX, for FCS Championship on Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SDSU football team made their journey south to Frisco, Texas, on Thursday.

Buses left from Brookings around 11 a.m., and fans lined the streets to wish players and coaches good luck as the Jacks look to repeat an FCS Championship win.

The team traveled all day Thursday and arrived at their hotel Thursday evening.

The SDSU football team made their journey south to Frisco, Texas, on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.