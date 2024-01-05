Avera Medical Minute
Jackrabbits head to Frisco, TX, for FCS Championship on Sunday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SDSU football team made their journey south to Frisco, Texas, on Thursday.

Buses left from Brookings around 11 a.m., and fans lined the streets to wish players and coaches good luck as the Jacks look to repeat an FCS Championship win.

The team traveled all day Thursday and arrived at their hotel Thursday evening.

