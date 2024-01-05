Lawmakers preview important issues in upcoming legislative session.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative preview breakfast with over 150 business leaders from the community in attendance.

We spoke with Mitch Rave from the chamber as well as Representatives Tony Vanhuizen and Linda Duba about some of the pressing issues discussed during the event.

“I think it’s no surprise that a lot of people probably came here to hear about childcare,” Rave said. “It’s been a hot topic in our community and across the state for a number of months if not years now. And the rising costs and lack of availability for families to get access to some affordable childcare for their family.”

“Certainly the childcare opportunities that we have in our state are top of mind because they affect our schools,” Duba said. “They affect our families they affect our workforce, and so I think that is on top of the mind. And I thought that Rep. Healy did a fine phenomenal job of covering the work of the task force that we serve together on.”

“There certainly are some big concerns, the biggest concern is workforce, the need to get more workers in this state, keep our young people,” Venhuizen said. “One message we heard loud and clear today was support for keeping tuition low and keeping the tuition freeze at the state universities and tech colleges, keep more of our young people in the state for school and after they graduate.”

The South Dakota Legislative session kicks off next Tuesday in Pierre with Gov. Noem’s State of the State address.

