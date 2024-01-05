Avera Medical Minute
Mitchell man pleads not guilty following ATF raid

One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms at Mitchell Roofing & Siding on Thursday afternoon, according to KORN News Radio.(Courtesy of KORN Radio News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding was arrested in December following a raid of his business by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

44-year-old Cory Cumings was charged with possession of a controlled substance, stalking and making threatening calls.

Cumings plead not guilty to DUI charges on Thursday.

During the hearing, the Assistant State’s Attorney asked that Cumings’ bond be changed, saying he is a danger to the community.

The judge did not change or revoke Cumings’ bond.

