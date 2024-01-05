Avera Medical Minute
Penitentiary degradation observed by former inmate

By Beth Warden
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the pressing need for more staff at the South Dakota State Penitentiary continues, one man has a unique perspective on problems in the prison and has watched the internal triumphs and challenges while serving nearly a decade behind bars.

When the prison gates opened for Jeremy Albers’ release last March, he was overwhelmed by the many changes in the outside world. He knows he has a lot to prove.

“Become a better person. Not everybody’s gonna believe it or see it right away,” Albers explained.

While behind bars, he learned the chance to apologize was gone.

“And then she passed away, so I never had that opportunity, but I wish I did,” Albers expressed.

He focused on self-improvement.

“The cultural activities that are there in the prison. That saved my life,” Albers said.

The Alternatives to Violence Group, church, and Pheasantland Industries gave him purpose, despite seeing things degrading at the prison.

“I got out just in time too,” Albers expressed. “Things were progressively getting worse. Noem came and talked to the staff. A lot of them talked about quitting and a lot of them did.”

He observed a pecking order among some of the prison staff toward their coworkers and the reduction in correctional officers.

“I felt safe because I didn’t have any problems. Nobody would come after me, but I saw a lot. I did see quite a bit of violence. Things could be prevented if there was somebody there,” Albers said.

Another concern is in the boiler room, where the wrong person could create explosions on the hill by adjusting the settings.

“I lost sleep over this. I worked there. And it’s just inmates controlling the boiler room to walk away, and people are gonna die. You know, and I think that something needs to be done about that,” Albers explained.

As Albers looks for a job, ironically, he receives invitations to apply at the prison.

“And I don’t bother to pick up the phone and say, ‘Look, I just got out of prison.’ I let them keep calling me,” Albers said.

