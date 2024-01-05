Avera Medical Minute
Road to Frisco: Chatting with Toyota Stadium’s VP of Operations

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The FCS title game has been played for the last 14 years in Frisco, Texas, where the Jacks arrived Thursday afternoon as defending national champions.

As Mark Ovenden found out visiting with Nick Schafer-- who is director of operations at Toyota stadium-- the folks in Texas are excited to have the game back.

You can watch the full interview above.

