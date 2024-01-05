Road to Frisco: Checkerboard endzone makes Jacks feel at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are making a return appearance in the FCS Championship Game for the third time in four years in Frisco, Texas.

As sports director Mark Ovenden found out, the grounds crew at Toyota Stadium really enjoys making the Jackrabbits feel right at home by bringing a piece of Brookings to Texas.

You can view the full interview above.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.