Road to Frisco: Coach Rogers grateful for support all season

Jack’s Head Coach Jimmy Rogers is proud of his team heading into the FCS Championship on Sunday and is counting every small victory along the way.
By Parker Brown
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - Jack’s Head Coach Jimmy Rogers is proud of his team heading into the FCS Championship on Sunday and is counting every small victory along the way.

One of those small victories was the donation of a truck by Lance Intermill to get the Jacks’ equipment to Frisco.

“I saw it a couple days prior to that, but Lance Trucking did a really cool job of just putting that together. It’s awesome. I think to be able to see that on the interstate driving, I think it’s pretty sweet. Small victories, but it’s pretty awesome,” Rogers said.

Now that the truck trailer is parked at the stadium, plenty of fans have been able to take their picture in front of it.

