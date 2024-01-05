Road to Frisco: Jackrabbits hoping to contain Junior Bergen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Heading into the big matchup for the national title, a Montana player named “Junior” is senior in terms of focus for the Jackrabbit defense.

Ever since Montana’s thrilling victory over North Dakota State in the FCS Semifinals, you can probably imagine how many times Jackrabbit players and coaches have been told by fans not to punt to Junior Bergen, Montana’s electric return man.

However, it’s really not that simple.

He truly is an X-factor for them on the offensive side of the football, able to do it rushing, receiving and, occasionally, even throwing the football. A player SDSU knows they are going to have to account for at all times.

“Yeah he is definitely an outstanding player and he’ll definitely be something that we need to key into and always know where he is at. Whenever you have a guy like that that can make explosive plays you always got to have to have an eye on him with somebody. So as the week goes on and we start to get more of our gameplan in he’ll definitely be a big part of it.” SDSU Senior Linebacker Adam Bock says.

While Bergen and his NCAA-leading three punt return touchdowns will get the lion share of the attention, don’t forget that SDSU has their own ace in the hole when it comes to punt returns.

Tucker Large actually leads the NCAA in average yards per return (18.9 yards per return to Bergen’s 15.7 yards per return) and could well upstage Bergen come Sunday.

