Road to Frisco: Jacks equipment transported to Frisco by generous supporter

There’s always plenty to coordinate to get any sports team to an away game. The SDSU Football Team’s trip to Frisco for the FCS Championship game is no differen
By Parker Brown
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - There’s always plenty to coordinate to get any sports team to an away game. The SDSU Football Team’s trip to Frisco for the FCS Championship game is no different and they got help from a generous donation.

The players and coaches flew out with some of their equipment, but the luggage and majority of gear for the football team and cheerleaders made their way back to Texas by truck.

This one was special because it was donated by Volga native Lance Intermill.

The decals with SDSU logos were also done by South Dakota natives.

For Lance, it’s a unique opportunity to support the hometown team and see his trucking company on the biggest stage.

“Oh, it’s been great. When Terry and I were working on this, Terry from Outlaw Graphics, he kept saying that you’re not going to believe the impact this is going to have and it really was surprising. It’s still unreal. It’s kind of like a dream. To be honest, my favorite part of the trip was watching the excitement in my wife’s eyes when people would pass us and wave and honk. That was the best part for me,” Lance said.

Our Road to Frisco coverage continues through this weekend on Dakota News Now.

