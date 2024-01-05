Avera Medical Minute
Road to Frisco: Janke brothers continue to challenge each other in their third championship appearance

The Jackrabbit football team has had amazing success over the last 2 years in particular led by the Janke twins of Madison.
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - The Jackrabbit football team has had amazing success over the last 2 years in particular led by the Janke twins of Madison.

They have been a key component of this team and I’ve always wondered just how mischievous these guys have been given the fact that they look so much alike.

The Van Arsdale twins in the NBA decades ago used to switch jerseys in high school basketball games if one was in foul trouble, so have these guys done anything like that?

”You know, we really haven’t. I think it comes from trying to outdo each other. So why would we want to put the other jersey on and give the other one our stats, you know what I’m saying? So while we’ve been doing everything together we’ve also been individuals in trying to outdo one another. But yeah, we’ve rarely played tricks on our teachers or done anything like that,” Jadon Janke said.

”Like he was saying earlier, when you’re competing with each other and you believe in yourself to outdo the other one why would you want to put their jersey on and up their stats or anything like that? But we have joked recently about the upcoming NFL dreams and the NFL draft and whatnot. And if it was unfortunate enough to happen where only one of us made a team the other one is going to travel with the twin that made it. We’ll rotate practices here and there and then game time it will be a rock paper scissors,” Jaxon Janke said.

