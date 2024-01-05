Avera Medical Minute
SDSU topples 6th rank Michigan on the mats at the Pentagon

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A big test for the 15th-ranked Jackrabbits-- as they were met by 6th-ranked Michigan at the Sanford Pentagon.

Starting things off at 125. Senior Tanner Jordan met up with Christian Tanefeu.

In the first, it looked like Jordan was gonna get a takedown, but Tanefeu picked up three of his own. In the second period-- Jordan drives and strikes back for three on a takedown-- taking the lead at a score of 5 to 3.

Which would be enough to get him the win in a decision.

At 133 Derrick Cardinal had things going for the home fans.

He got the single leg up-- and took down three points in the 1st period.

That momentum only continued in the 3rd period with a big lead-- and his opponent in a vulnerable position-- he snaps his shoulders down-- and the ref smacks the mat for 6 team points.

They’re up nine at this point.

SDSU was able to keep things going, toppling Michigan 22 to 17.

