Watertown man arrested following hit-and-run

Police said 98-year-old Sylvester Korbel was driving through a school zone when he hit an eight-year-old boy walking in the crosswalk.
Police said 98-year-old Sylvester Korbel was driving through a school zone when he hit an eight-year-old boy walking in the crosswalk.(WFIE)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown man is behind bars following a hit-and-run that involved a child on Thursday afternoon.

Police said 98-year-old Sylvester Korbel was driving through a school zone when he hit an eight-year-old boy walking in the crosswalk.

Korbel briefly stopped, then left the scene.

He was found a short distance away and was arrested,

The victim was taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

