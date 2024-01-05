Avera Medical Minute
WWI veteran posthumously awarded Purple Heart, medals

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a special day for the family of a true World War One hero on Thursday when Senator Mike Rounds posthumously awarded Harry Greenstein several medals, including a Purple Heart in a ceremony in Sioux Falls.

Greenstein was born in Russia and immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island.

In 1918, he was drafted or voluntarily joined the United States Army and served in France. He was honorably discharged in May of 1919 and became a US citizen in 1920.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck was at the ceremony and spoke with the family. You can watch the full story in the video player above.

