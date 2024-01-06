Augie hockey ties Mankato at the Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The inaugural Augustana hockey season sits around the midway point, and they currently hold a 2-1 record at the premier center, and they tried to extend that Friday against Minnesota State Mankato.

They brought more than just energy in the first, also showing their physicality and picking up a quick goal.

That continued for them in the same period, Shay Donovan gets the open ice steal, feeds to Gau, who gives it back. Donovan picks up their second goal.

However, this one would end in a tie 3-3.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.