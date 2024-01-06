Avera Medical Minute
Barrel House hosting ‘Hungry Hearts Fry’ to help food-insecure families

Mark Fonder and Jesse Severson, the President and Vice President of Hungry Hearts joined Dakota News Now to discuss the ways the event benefits food-insecure ch
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the Barrel House in Sioux Falls will host its first fry for Hungry Hearts.

Mark Fonder and Jesse Severson, the President and Vice President of Hungry Hearts joined Dakota News Now to discuss the ways the event benefits food-insecure children.

You can learn more about Hungry Hearts at Hungry-Hearts.org.

