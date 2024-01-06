Barrel House hosting ‘Hungry Hearts Fry’ to help food-insecure families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the Barrel House in Sioux Falls will host its first fry for Hungry Hearts.

Mark Fonder and Jesse Severson, the President and Vice President of Hungry Hearts joined Dakota News Now to discuss the ways the event benefits food-insecure children.

You can learn more about Hungry Hearts at Hungry-Hearts.org.

