Coming up Monday: USF supporting former coaches with championship viewing party

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, University of Sioux Falls Athletics will host a watch party at Great Shots to support former coaches Kalen DeBoer, Chuck Morrell and Ryan Grubb, along with former graduate assistant, Lee Marks who are a part of the coaching staff of the 14-0 No. 2 Washington Huskies.

The party will begin at 6:00 p.m. with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

Current students will also be able to watch the game on campus from the campus dining hall.

The Washington Huskies will take on the 14-0 No. 1 Michigan Wolverines Monday night in Houston, Texas, in their first national championship appearance since 1991.

Those interested in attending the viewing party at Great Shots are asked to RSVP here.

