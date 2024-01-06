Gov. Noem appoints Chamberlain Superintendent to Board of Education Standards

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced the appointment of Justin Zajic to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards.

“South Dakota’s educators are building our kids and grandkids into the leaders of tomorrow,” said Governor Noem, “I am confident that Justin will foster the growth of our students as he serves on the Board of Education Standards. I look forward to working with him.”

Zajic has a doctoral degree in PreK-12 Administration from the University of South Dakota and a Master’s Degree in teaching American History.

“I want to express my gratitude to Governor Noem for appointing me to the South Dakota Board of Education and Standards. It’s an honor to be entrusted with a role that plays a crucial part in ensuring quality education across our state,” said Justin Zajic. “I am enthusiastic about the chance to serve as a board member and will take pride in actively contributing to the discussions and decisions that influence the future of education in South Dakota. I respect the governor’s confidence in my ability to make a meaningful difference in education, and I am committed to contributing positively in this capacity.”

Zajic served as the Principal of the Mitchell Middle School and is currently the Superintendent at the Chamberlain School District.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.