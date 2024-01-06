Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Harrisburg School District notifies parents of threat made toward Freshmen Academy

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg School District sent an email to parents on Saturday afternoon to inform them of a recent threat made toward the Harrisburg Freshmen Academy.

The school district assured parents in the email that they were taking the threat very seriously, and although the threat specifically mentioned the Freshmen Academy, they wanted to inform the families of all students in the district.

Local law enforcement has been working with the district and an individual was taken into custody.

Stay with Dakota News Now online and on-air for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday’s crash of a B-1 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base was caught on camera. A Rapid...
Doorbell camera video shows moment of B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
A collective of South Dakota State Penitentiary employees called for the removal of Secretary...
Penitentiary staff call for termination of Wasko
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
Mitchell man pleads not guilty following ATF raid
B-1B Lancer crashes during training mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base
The players and coaches flew out with some of their equipment, but the luggage and majority of...
Road to Frisco: Jacks equipment transported to Frisco by generous supporter

Latest News

Former Iowa legislator introduces presidential candidate Nikki Haley at a Run GenZ event in...
‘Push through the fear,’ Nikki Haley tells Gen Z group in Des Moines
Gov. Noem appoints Chamberlain Superintendent to Board of Education Standards
Gov. Noem appoints Chamberlain Superintendent to Board of Education Standards
South Dakota water plant
South Dakota DNR announces nearly $100 million for statewide environmental projects
Jurassic Quest returns to W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in February