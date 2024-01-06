Harrisburg School District notifies parents of threat made toward Freshmen Academy
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg School District sent an email to parents on Saturday afternoon to inform them of a recent threat made toward the Harrisburg Freshmen Academy.
The school district assured parents in the email that they were taking the threat very seriously, and although the threat specifically mentioned the Freshmen Academy, they wanted to inform the families of all students in the district.
Local law enforcement has been working with the district and an individual was taken into custody.
Stay with Dakota News Now online and on-air for updates on this developing story.