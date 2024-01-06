Harrisburg School District notifies parents of threat made toward Freshmen Academy

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg School District sent an email to parents on Saturday afternoon to inform them of a recent threat made toward the Harrisburg Freshmen Academy.

The school district assured parents in the email that they were taking the threat very seriously, and although the threat specifically mentioned the Freshmen Academy, they wanted to inform the families of all students in the district.

Local law enforcement has been working with the district and an individual was taken into custody.

Stay with Dakota News Now online and on-air for updates on this developing story.

HSD Parents: We would like to address a recent incident at our school that we are taking very seriously. Our priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community. Last evening, we received information regarding an alleged threat directed toward our Freshmen Academy campus. We have been in the process of verifying the credibility of this threat. The school district is working with local law enforcement on this matter and an individual has been identified and taken into custody to ensure the safety of the school and community. We understand the anxiety and concern that such incidents can evoke. Please be assured that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of everyone on our campus. We will be monitoring this situation and taking appropriate safety measures. While this threat specifically mentioned the Freshmen Academy, we feel it is important to inform all district families to ensure a factual message is reported and to reassure each of you that we are taking all actions and precautions necessary. We thank you for your patience and understanding in these situations, Harrisburg Administration

