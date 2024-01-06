Jackrabbits trying to match high expectations for title game

FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been another incredible season for the South Dakota State football team as they go into Sunday’s championship game without a blemish.

With that comes great expectations like the book we all had to read in school.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden is in Frisco to tell us how have they dealt with the pressures that have come with that and if they are having fun.

Back in the spring of 2021, the Jacks lost on this same field to Sam Houston State late in the game. It felt like it was a game that they could have or should have won. Well, last year they brought that chip on their shoulder to Frisco and boy did they play like a team on a mission. So, they’re defending national champions. What’s different this year with this team?

“You know last year obviously the biggest goal on everyone’s mind was to get that first national championship at SDSU. And that was the driving factor, that was the biggest piece in all of our minds was just to get the first one. Obviously doing it back-to-back is a different story and it’s a lot harder. But just being able to say we’re the first team to go undefeated. Obviously, the first team to go back to back and just to go out on the right note you know with this group of seniors. It’s been a heck of a ride,” said senior WR Jaxon Janke.

With expectations comes a little bit of pressure. And as a result, you kind of wondered if this team was having as much fun as you would like for them to have. Well, the answer to that is clearly yes.

“Oh, it’s been a blast. I get the most joy going to practice and working with the players more than most people might. But yes, this has been a blast. Expectations well this is what I expect. So to say that I am nervous about the moment, I’m not nervous about the moment. I came to SDSU expecting to win national championships,” Head Coach Jimmy Rogers said.

“Yes, I think 100% we have. We’ve talked about that a lot this year that we don’t come out to play not to lose, we come out and play to win. And having that attacking mindset I think gives you more joy and allows you to have more fun,” Senior OL Garret Greenfield said.

And of course, winning is always more fun. And they’ve gone 14-0, had a perfect season and won 28 games in a row. Pretty impressive string, especially by these seniors as they wind down their careers.

They will finish it Sunday on this field against Montana at 1 o’clock on KSFY and ABC and our pre-game show is at noon.

