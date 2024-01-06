Jurassic Quest returns to W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in February

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the most popular interactive dinosaur experiences will return to Sioux Falls next month to take visitors 165 million years in the past.

Jurassic Quest will be at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds the Weekend of Feb. 16 through 19 and features life-like dinosaurs, interactive science and art activities, and a play area for small children.

This year, Jurassic Quest will have new hands-on activities, more animatronic dinosaurs, and a video tour featuring Jurassic Quest’s Dino Trainers.

Tickets can be purchased at JurassicQuest.com.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.