Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jurassic Quest returns to W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in February

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the most popular interactive dinosaur experiences will return to Sioux Falls next month to take visitors 165 million years in the past.

Jurassic Quest will be at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds the Weekend of Feb. 16 through 19 and features life-like dinosaurs, interactive science and art activities, and a play area for small children.

This year, Jurassic Quest will have new hands-on activities, more animatronic dinosaurs, and a video tour featuring Jurassic Quest’s Dino Trainers.

Tickets can be purchased at JurassicQuest.com.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday’s crash of a B-1 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base was caught on camera. A Rapid...
Doorbell camera video shows moment of B-1 bomber crash at Ellsworth AFB
A collective of South Dakota State Penitentiary employees called for the removal of Secretary...
Penitentiary staff call for termination of Wasko
B-1B Lancer crashes during training mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
Mitchell man pleads not guilty following ATF raid
The players and coaches flew out with some of their equipment, but the luggage and majority of...
Road to Frisco: Jacks equipment transported to Frisco by generous supporter

Latest News

Gov. Noem appoints Chamberlain Superintendent to Board of Education Standards
Gov. Noem appoints Chamberlain Superintendent to Board of Education Standards
South Dakota water plant
South Dakota DNR announces nearly $100 million for statewide environmental projects
Saturday's top headlines and First Alert forecast (1-6-2024)
The early voting area within the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre was a busy spot in October...
New poll shows democracy and elections in doubt in South Dakota