Light Snow in the East

Heavier Snow Possible On Monday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Flurries and light snow showers will move through eastern parts of the viewing area today. While this snow won’t add up to much (accumulations are looking to be around an inch or less when all is said and done) it will still cause some slick spots on the roads so give yourself some extra time if you’re going to be out and about today!

As we look ahead to the beginning of next week, there is a stronger storm system looking to impact the Midwest, but our southeastern area would be on the tail end of it as much of it will be having a greater impact southeast of our area.

As a result, we’re declaring Monday a First Alert Weather Day for the southeastern parts of the area including the Sioux Falls region as we monitor the track of the next storm system. Nonetheless, colder air is on the way back for much of next week as temperatures fall a few degrees below normal meaning our highs will be in the lower to mid 20s.

