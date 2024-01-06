Men’s Basketball: USF triumphs at home and Augie falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both Sioux Falls NSIC teams were at home Friday hoping to pick up some much-needed wins.

Augustana men hosting Minnesota State Moorhead.

It was a two-point game at the half. Moorhead came out hot, Jamir Price would drive, mans up his opponent, and he got the teardrop to fall. He had 15.

Later on, Isaac Finke takes the feed leaves his defender behind, and makes the jumper look easy.

Moorhead controlled most of the second half h thanks to plays like this. Gabe Myren drives-- won’t fall-- but Logan Kinsey crashes glass for the putback.

Moorehead wins 83 to 74.

USF was hosting St. Cloud State University in the Stewart Center.

In the first half-- Jamiir Allen got things going for the Huskies. He gets the step back three to fall.

Cougars bite back though-- turning some good defense into some instant offense. Scales gets the steal but can’t get the shot to go but Shawn Warrior crashes the glasses for the tip in. Surely that excited coach Chris Johnson.

However, anything you can do I can do better-- Allen gets the steal he goes coast to coast takes the contract, and gets it to fall. It was a high-scoring scoring back-and-forth game. Jack Thompson would be the anchor for the coo-- hitting this fade away for two of his game-high 22.

USF wins 92 to 83.

