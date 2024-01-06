Montana’s expectations for first title game in over a decade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A year ago South Dakota State aimed at ending North Dakota State’s dynasty. Now it’s the Jackrabbits who find themselves the target of an up-and-coming team-- eager to start their own reign, the Montana Grizzlies.

South Dakota State might well be facing a mirror image in the Grizzlies, a program looking to win their first national title since a guy named Joe Glenn was on the sidelines back in 2001.

“I don’t really think that we ever consider ourselves an underdog just because we know the guys that we have in the locker room. We have to be physical and relentless and rally around each other,” Montana Senior Linebacker Levi Janacaro said.

Like the Jackrabbits, the Griz roster is full of homestate players who grew up with the legends of Montana football, a program that won two national titles and went to the postseason 17 straight times from 1995 through 2009. The 2010s would be leaner times, and this group of Griz has taken pride in bringing Montana back to the standard they expect.

“It means everything. We’ve had the greatest fans, community, all the support has been amazing. We’d like to bring it home for those guys,” Montana Junior Wideout Junior Bergen said.

A turnaround that started this year with an upset win at former SDSU offensive coordinator Jason Eck and Idaho, and rolled through their semifinal win over NDSU.

“You know the last couple years we’ve been kind of dinged up going into the playoffs and we’ve stayed healthy. And then our team chemistry is at an all-time high,” Bergen said.

Much of that has to do with their coach Bobby Hauck. The Missoula native left Montana in 2009 for UNLV and returned in 2018 to rebuild the program. In Hauck’s first tenure, he went to the national championship game three times, coming up short in each one. Just as the Jackrabbits wanted to win a title for John Stiegelemeier last year, the Griz want to give his crowning achievement.

“He’s the coach that gave me a chance to live out my dream of being a college football player and so to be able to pay him back, that would be awesome,” Janacaro said.

“You only get so many bites at this apple. And I was obviously thrilled for him (Stiegelmeier) to get that victory in his last game at South Dakota State last year and it’s just a little bit ironic that, the next night, the FBS Championship game is on, and (my wife) Staci and I sat and watched it with him and had dinner with him and got a chance to enjoy it and tell him what a great job we thought he did.” Hauck said.

As long and hard as South Dakota State fought to get to the top of the FCS, this week presents their first true test in building a dynasty.

To see if they can stay at the top.

“It’s definitely different being the one that’s being chased. It can turn into a playing not to lose situation and we’ve done a great job all year of not having that mindset and we’re here to win,” SDSU Senior Linebacker Adam Bock said.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.