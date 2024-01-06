Avera Medical Minute
New changes to Sioux Falls transit starting over the weekend

By Allen Scott
Published: Jan. 5, 2024
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As of the first of this year, a new transit company has taken over the technology and operations for the City of Sioux Falls.

Via Transit, founded in 2012, serves as a local provider to over 150 metro systems in the United States.

They have one local innovation starting tomorrow, and a second major enhancement expected to be rolled out by the first part of February.

The new general manager of the Sioux Area Metro, or SAM is Emily Shapiro. We asked her to outline the changes area riders can expect.

“We are changing on-demand in a couple different ways. The first way on-demand is changing is that it will be corner-to-corner instead of bust stop to bus stop. So that will be a great way that we will be providing more access to folks in the community because we will be able to pick you up at your pickup destination or very near to it with a short walk rather than to a bus stop,” Shapiro explained.

The regular “on-demand” service can be accessed in the usual ways. The upgrade comes in the form of a phone app. With the new SAM Transit app, you enter a desired pickup time, as expected, but Shapiro explains the new wrinkle.

“We’ll go ahead and set an ‘Arrive by’ time, which is great because you can set a time you need to be somewhere and our app will actually do the math for you of what time we need to come pick you up,” Shapiro said.

A reminder, this change to the “on-demand” service is only on Saturdays, at this time. The regular weekday service stays the same, as data is gathered to see about expansion.

Another exciting innovation for transit riders will be “real-time tracking”, expected to be available in early February.

With that, you can exactly know where your ride is and when it will arrive at your location.

