Penitentiary staff call for termination of Wasko

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A collective of South Dakota State Penitentiary employees called for the removal of Secretary of Corrections Kellie Wasko in a letter sent to Gov. Kristi Noem.

Our First Alert Investigation team was able to get ahold of the letter sent to the governor.

The group that sent it hopes to raise awareness.

Concerns point to changes made under the leadership of Secretary of Corrections Kellie Wasko, who started with the DOC in the spring of 2022.

The collective said changes to the write-up system create a backlog, with delayed consequences or none at all.

“Since they changed all the write-up policy, it doesn’t even pay to write a person up,” Correctional Officer Scott Schlagel said.

Schlagel also said insults are no longer punishable.

“They can call me whatever name they want. There’s nothing I can do about it,” Schlagel explained.

Shortened lockdown times are not seen as effective. Schlagel compared lockdowns with officers in other states.

“That place would be locked down a hell of a lot longer than what they were,” Schlagel said.

The letter also questioned the hierarchical decision-making process. The group believes it has “Resulted in delayed responses to emergencies, putting both staff and inmates at risk.”

The letter also lifts the veil, exposing other situations.

“Instances of sexual harassment towards many female staff by offenders and the recent refusal of several maximum custody inmates to lock up for officers paint a troubling picture of an institution where discipline is declining, and officers’ authority is being undermined,” the letter states.

The collective told the governor they desire an environment where safety, discipline and the well-being of both staff and inmates is paramount. The letter concludes by calling for a change in leadership and the removal of Wasko from office.

Schlagel was supposed to work with a partner, but continues to do his job, sometimes alone, because of staffing levels.

The letter was delivered to the Governor’s Office as “The Hill” portion of the Penitentiary is on lockdown. They’re currently dealing with several suspended DOC staff members and an investigation of cell phones smuggled behind bars.

We have requested a response from the DOC and Gov. Noem’s Office.

You can read the full letter from the collective below.

We would like to bring the public’s attention to some staff concerns that have arisen since Secretary Kellie Wasko assumed leadership of the prison system. While we understand that changes are inevitable, recent policies have given rise to serious issues impacting the safety, efficiency, and morale within our correctional facility. The introduction of "out of cell time" has resulted in unintended consequences. Extended periods outside their cells have led to a notable increase in contraband and synthetic marijuana distribution. Most distressingly, a corrections corporal was severely injured during one such period. Furthermore, the recent modifications to the write-up system have left correctional officers feeling constrained in their ability to maintain order. The new system, seemingly less punitive, has created a backlog of unresolved disciplinary actions. We are instructed not to take appropriate actions or send non-compliant inmates to restrictive housing to “diffuse the situation”. Consequently, inmates are increasingly resistant to officers' directives, showing little respect for officers, and often face no consequences for their actions. In situations where restrictive housing is deemed necessary, its effectiveness is compromised by the brief duration of confinement – often lasting only a day or two. This short duration does little to deter disruptive and violent behavior or contribute to maintaining order and peace within the institution. Moreover, the hierarchical decision-making process introduced under Secretary Wasko's leadership has resulted in delayed responses to emergencies. Even in instances of violent inmate behavior or immediate medical attention requirements, officers in charge are required to speak with higher authorities who then determine what will be done causing unnecessary delays and putting both staff and inmates at risk. The changes to the write-up system, combined with the increased backlog, have rendered it ineffective as a tool for discipline. Sergeants and lieutenants are burdened with investigating every disciplinary action, often leading to write-ups going unaddressed, leaving inmates without consequences for their actions. Instances of sexual harassment towards many female staff by offenders and the recent refusal of several maximum custody inmates to lock up for officers paint a troubling picture of an institution where discipline is declining, and officers' authority is being undermined. In the face of these challenges, the prevailing sentiment among correctional staff is one of demoralization. Many feel that the current administration is not adequately supporting the officers in maintaining order within the facility. The perceived lack of backing from the administration has been further exacerbated by the implementation of increasingly relaxed policies that hinder officers in efficiently carrying out their duties. Our shared objective is to cultivate an environment that places paramount importance on safety, discipline, and the well-being of both staff and inmates. Regrettably, Secretary Wasko's leadership has not yielded any discernible improvements. A prevailing sentiment among most staff is that Secretary Wasko's continued tenure as a leader has proven ineffective. Many believe that a change in leadership, one that is more supportive of the well-being and concerns of correctional officers, is imperative. Sincerely A Collective of South Dakota Department State Penitentiary employees.

