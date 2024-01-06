Road to Frisco: A busy day for the Jackrabbits ahead of tomorrow’s game

FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday was pretty busy. We had press conferences with both teams, we got some insight on the Montana Grizzlies, who are trying to get back into the upper echelon of the FCS, where they have been before.

And now, SDSU wants to be the standard. They’re going for back-to-back titles, won 28 straight games, they’re 14-0 this year, and they want to keep it going.

Our coverage of the team will continue tonight and tomorrow, including Saturday’s pep rally and awards ceremony as well as the pre-game show on Sunday at noon on KSFY, right before the game.

And don’t forget to Share your FCS Championship fan photos with Dakota News Now!

Previous Coverage:

Road to Frisco: SDSU football team gifted with use of new truck wrapped in Jackrabbit colors

Jackrabbits trying to match high expectations for title game

Montana’s expectations for first title game in over a decade

Road to Frisco: Jacks playing to win but still having fun

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.