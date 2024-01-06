Avera Medical Minute
Road to Frisco: A busy day for the Jackrabbits ahead of tomorrow’s game

By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday was pretty busy. We had press conferences with both teams, we got some insight on the Montana Grizzlies, who are trying to get back into the upper echelon of the FCS, where they have been before.

And now, SDSU wants to be the standard. They’re going for back-to-back titles, won 28 straight games, they’re 14-0 this year, and they want to keep it going.

Our coverage of the team will continue tonight and tomorrow, including Saturday’s pep rally and awards ceremony as well as the pre-game show on Sunday at noon on KSFY, right before the game.

