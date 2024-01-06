Avera Medical Minute
Road to Frisco coverage continues all weekend on Dakota News Now

Dakota News Now is in Frisco all weekend long for the FCS Championship.
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is in Frisco all weekend long for the FCS Championship.

The Jackrabbits take on the Grizzlies at 1:00 p.m. on KSFY with the pre-game show at noon. We will also have live coverage after the game ends.

Don’t forget to share your FCS Championship fan photos with Dakota News Now

Check out some of our coverage so far in the links below!

Road to Frisco: Jackrabbits face tough opponent in Montana

Road to Frisco: Jacks playing to win but still having fun

Road to Frisco: Jackrabbits settle in before FCS Championship

Road to Frisco: Coach Rogers grateful for support all season

Road to Frisco: Jacks equipment transported to Frisco by generous supporter

