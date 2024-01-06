Road to Frisco: Jackrabbits settle in before FCS Championship

FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota News Now sports team has been in Frisco previewing Sunday’s matchup between the Jackrabbits and Montana Grizzlies.

Mark, Zach and Parker have been chatting with the team at Media Day and have also met many of the Jacks’ supporters along the way.

The Road to Frisco pregame show will be on Sunday at noon.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.