Road to Frisco: Jackrabbits settle in before FCS Championship

The Dakota News Now sports team has been in Frisco previewing Sunday’s matchup between the Jackrabbits and Montana Grizzlies.
By Parker Brown and Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota News Now sports team has been in Frisco previewing Sunday’s matchup between the Jackrabbits and Montana Grizzlies.

Mark, Zach and Parker have been chatting with the team at Media Day and have also met many of the Jacks’ supporters along the way.

The Road to Frisco pregame show will be on Sunday at noon.

