Road to Frisco: Jacks playing to win but still having fun

FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - The SDSU Football Team has had the pressure on their back all season long as defending champions.

We asked at this morning’s press conference if it’s still been fun for the team all season long.

”Oh, it’s been a blast. I get the most joy going to practice and working with the players than what most people would,” said Head Coach Jimmy Rogers. “But yes, this has been a blast. Expectations, this is what I expected. So to say that I’m nervous about the moment, I’m not nervous about the moment. I came to SDSU expecting to win national championships and we got to that point. We got over the hump last year. But this is what I expected as a player. This is what I expected as a position coach, as a coordinator and I just happen to be the head coach now. I’m not overly worried about the outside world and the noise. Because that’s going to come whether you win by a lot, win by a little or don’t win. So I can’t get caught up in that nor do our players. We’re going to give it our best and show respect to our opponent and give it a full 60 minutes Sunday night or Sunday afternoon.”

“Yes I think 100% we have,” said senior OL Garret Greenfield. “We’ve talked about that a lot this year. We don’t come out to play, not to lose, we come out to play to win. And having an attacking mindset I think gives you more joy and allows you to have more fun because that’s how the game is supposed to be played. You don’t want to play passive hoping we don’t screw this up. That’s a losers mentality. So just coming in with the intent to win the game and be on the attack, I think that’s allowed us to play free, play confident and just enjoy every step along the way.”

