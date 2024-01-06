Road to Frisco: SDSU football team gifted with use of new truck wrapped in Jackrabbit colors

FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - The Jackrabbits are preparing for the FCS Championship game on Sunday in Frisco. On Friday, our sports crew took on Media Day at Toyota Stadium.

Jacks fans love the new truck driven to Frisco.

“I just wanted to be a part and show our support and get prepped for the game. It’s been a blast. The support’s been overwhelming for everything, for the team. I think it’s going to be a great game,” said Lance Intermill, the president of Lance Trucking.

Intermill is from Volga and is an avid Jackrabbit fan. It was an idea that he and his wife Pamela had when they were in Frisco last year.

“We talked to one of our friends at SDSU. She helps with athletics a little bit and so she kind of made some nudges and it actually didn’t get going until pretty much the last couple weeks before we came here. A lot of last-minute things,” Pamela said.

They may have gotten the green light for the project late, but the hard work from Lance Trucking and Outlaw Graphics in Brookings has paid off. SDSU is grateful for their new ride.

“Lance Trucking did a really cool job of just putting that together. It’s awesome. I think to be able to see that on the interstate driving, I think it’s pretty sweet. Small victories, but it’s pretty awesome,” said Head Coach Jimmy Rogers.

The trip down and the response have been great for the Intermills who just wanted to play a small role with their big rig.

“Terry from Outlaw Graphics, he kept saying that you’re not going to believe the impact this is going to have and it really was surprising. It’s still unreal. It’s kind of like a dream. To be honest, my favorite part of the trip was watching the excitement in my wife’s eyes when people would pass us and wave and honk. That was the best part for me,” Lance said.

“This truck and trailer kind of represents all of the SDSU fans. It’s crazy coming down here and we got to understand and see how big Jackrabbit nation is. It means so much and we’re just so honored and blessed to be able to be here as fans and to be able to drive this down here for them,” Pamela said.

Road to Frisco coverage continues through the weekend.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.