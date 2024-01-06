Siouxland Christian School will have armed staff on campus

Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the past year, Siouxland Christian School in Sioux City has worked to take further steps to secure its building and protect its students. In a letter sent out to parents, the school superintendent announced certain staff members will be armed on campus starting next week.
Superintendent Dr. Lindsay Laurich said those staff members, who will remain anonymous, were selected and specifically trained. In the letter, Laurich said in the event of an active shooter the armed staff members are trained to go directly to the threat.
Laurich said their response will allow teachers and students to get to safe positions and will provide an active response until law enforcement can arrive. That said, Laurich said the decision to arm staff was a difficult one.
“If a tragic event were to occur at SCS, I need to be able to stand in front of you and say that we have done all that we can do. This is a necessary step we must take,” stated Laurich in the letter to parents.