28th annual Heroes Behind the Badges comes to a ‘record-breaking’ end with tight final tally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Community Blood Bank held its ninth and final blood drive in a little over a week on Saturday at Remedy Brewing in Sioux Falls.

Over 2,500 lives have been saved by the record 1,308 donations made throughout the competition.

Representatives with the Blood Bank highlighted why events like these are so important at a time when the need for blood donations is greater than normal.

“The very interesting thing is we have seen a rise in the amount of blood being demanded for our hospital patients,” said Ken Versteeg, the Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank. “We have had quite a few traumas happen during holidays and when you have that, blood usage increases. So we definitely need people to come out and give whether it be at a Heroes event or they consider donating during January during National Blood Donor Month.”

As of Friday morning, the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was ahead of the Sioux Falls Police Department by only one vote, but the police pulled away with the win.

Final Tally:

Sioux Falls Police Department: 656

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue: 652

