Altered Species Ales holds first of five chili cook-off tournaments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls Brewery kicked off a competition to find the best chili recipe on Saturday afternoon.

From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., guests could head down to Altered Species Ales in the Western Mall to try free samples of the four competitors’ chili and cast their vote for their favorite.

“It just started as a few regulars were debating. I think the debate was actually whether beans belonged in a chili. The crazy part is chili can be everything from the standard chili to a white chicken chili,” Altered Species Owner Mike Nussbaum said.

The brewery will hold three more cook-offs throughout the month on Saturday afternoons, with the championship planned for February.

You can find out more information on Altered Species’ social media.

